Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Moderna MRNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,392,494, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $545,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $230.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $145.0K 2.1K 214 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $210.00 $117.5K 0 16 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $110.5K 4 100 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $150.00 $110.2K 994 975 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $102.0K 1.3K 615

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,964,532, the price of MRNA is down -4.92% at $148.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $213.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

