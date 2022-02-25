10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $165.00 $53.6K 13.6K 40.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $110.00 $39.4K 2.3K 7.8K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $37.4K 2.6K 2.7K SPLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $26.1K 92 1.5K ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $61.6K 3.9K 880 FIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $90.0K 2.2K 805 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $237.50 $172.3K 0 633 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $51.7K 906 546 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $1.3 million 29 462 STNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $27.4K 55 289

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 13699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 2371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 2614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPLK SPLK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 48 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 329 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $3855.0 per contract. There were 3929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVN FIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.3K, with a price of $1723.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $3499.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNE STNE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 238 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.