IonQ Whale Trades For February 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on IonQ IONQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,550, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $290,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $15.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $15.00 $41.3K 15 70 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $38.5K 198 298 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $38.5K 198 250 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $38.0K 198 200 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $38.0K 198 100

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,463,586, the price of IONQ is down -3.01% at $15.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.