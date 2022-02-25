This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zynga

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zynga.

Looking at options history for Zynga ZNGA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,895 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $301,682.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $9.0 for Zynga over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zynga options trades today is 36190.0 with a total volume of 14,911.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zynga's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $9.0 over the last 30 days.

Zynga Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZNGA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $8.00 $109.2K 3.4K 1.9K ZNGA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $8.00 $62.0K 82.2K 2.0K ZNGA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $8.00 $43.5K 3.4K 600 ZNGA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $8.00 $36.5K 82.2K 3.2K ZNGA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $9.00 $33.3K 18.2K 1.0K

Where Is Zynga Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,491,076, the price of ZNGA is up 2.78% at $9.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

