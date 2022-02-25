What Are Whales Doing With General Electric

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for General Electric GE summing a total amount of $546,697.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 104,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $100.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $259.3K 2.6K 524 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $92.00 $221.1K 1.3K 1.0K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $105.8K 306 140 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $58.0K 215 70 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $96.00 $56.0K 1.0K 408

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,731,171, the price of GE is up 2.91% at $95.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

