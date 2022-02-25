Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $708,470 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $179,625.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $390.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 200.0 with a total volume of 1,068.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $365.00 $135.2K 223 0 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $370.00 $93.2K 104 17 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $86.4K 667 40 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $355.00 $69.2K 121 43 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $350.00 $57.3K 74 174

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 628,938, the price of DE is down -1.39% at $338.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $417.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

