Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms FB we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $585,523 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $723,467.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $500.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 4664.31 with a total volume of 108,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $205.00 $316.3K 2.7K 2.0K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $375.00 $251.5K 914 15 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $320.00 $111.4K 3.0K 12 FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $71.6K 2.2K 102 FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $63.7K 6.0K 66

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,831,189, the price of FB is down -0.19% at $207.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $230

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.