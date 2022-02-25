What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,533,541 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,027,356.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $255.1K 70 0 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $175.00 $214.4K 3.4K 55 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $175.00 $209.9K 3.4K 115 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $186.2K 6.2K 180 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $165.00 $182.3K 3.9K 55

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,520,832, the price of BABA is down -2.63% at $106.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.