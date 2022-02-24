Accenture Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Accenture ACN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[50 SEATS LEFT] Free Exclusive Masterclass with Nic Chahine where he teaches you his bullet-proof options trading strategies to protect and grow your portfolio in ANY markets. Click Here Now to Reserve Your Seat!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,648,095, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $2,644,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $265.0 to $400.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Accenture options trades today is 168.92 with a total volume of 2,718.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Accenture's big money trades within a strike price range of $265.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $300.00 $1.8M 0 1.0K ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $432.0K 699 300 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $347.1K 73 133 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $305.00 $207.0K 208 103 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $360.00 $203.3K 73 35

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,891,089, the price of ACN is up 0.57% at $314.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.