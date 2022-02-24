What Are Whales Doing With Suncor Energy

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Suncor Energy SU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Suncor Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,760, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $558,028..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Suncor Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Suncor Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $102.0K 44.3K 9 SU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $28.00 $70.0K 205 200 SU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $61.9K 10.0K 571 SU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $57.0K 10.0K 571 SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $41.6K 313 333

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,026,400, the price of SU is down -1.16% at $28.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.