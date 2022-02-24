American Express Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $682,894 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $219,469.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $240.0K 1.2K 958 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $192.50 $109.1K 968 163 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $64.7K 1.1K 491 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $61.8K 3 109 AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $180.00 $43.1K 527 102

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,495,207, the price of AXP is down -3.28% at $182.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.