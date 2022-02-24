Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $140,932 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $850,214.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $267.7K 10.9K 631 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $160.0K 2.0K 12 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $109.2K 4.4K 1.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $58.8K 3.2K 952 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $51.2K 7.5K 516

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,170,585, the price of XOM is down -1.24% at $75.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $92

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

