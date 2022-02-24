Looking At Charter Communications's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Charter Communications CHTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Charter Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $59,360, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,215,441..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $490.0 to $640.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $490.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $590.00 $262.0K 34 100 CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $610.00 $208.8K 298 74 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $610.00 $101.6K 20 82 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $610.00 $85.0K 20 62 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $620.00 $80.2K 31 73

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 910,527, the price of CHTR is up 1.09% at $576.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Charter Communications:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $792.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

