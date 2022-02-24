Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $242,392 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $279,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $131.2K 556 136 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $73.00 $68.1K 884 523 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $63.0K 2.0K 100 ORCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $55.00 $59.2K 275 45 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $34.3K 80 49

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,177,143, the price of ORCL is up 0.69% at $72.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.