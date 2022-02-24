Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,929,471 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $224,611.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $110.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2671.7 with a total volume of 5,512.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $470.6K 21.1K 1.0K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $300.0K 3.9K 700 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $50.00 $291.8K 1.5K 402 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $178.5K 6.4K 423 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $45.00 $118.1K 1.3K 393

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,124,899, the price of RBLX is up 4.38% at $47.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

