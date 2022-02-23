This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $135,542, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $249,205.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $450.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $380.00 $60.0K 109 42 MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $450.00 $57.4K 20 56 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $340.00 $40.0K 31 123 MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $410.00 $36.0K 143 46 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $35.7K 44 3

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,053,314, the price of MDB is down -6.68% at $356.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $630

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.