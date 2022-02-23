This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $332,045, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $360,118.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $600.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 227.2 with a total volume of 424.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $500.00 $133.9K 115 53 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $88.7K 269 29 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $66.5K 56 99 INTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $600.00 $50.3K 138 108 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $48.6K 430 13

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,097,150, the price of INTU is down -2.72% at $470.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $725.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

