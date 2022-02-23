Visa Whale Trades For February 23

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,409,738 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,355,716.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 3211.95 with a total volume of 4,393.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $852.0K 2.2K 400 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $250.00 $169.5K 731 150 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $250.00 $117.0K 4.4K 223 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $115.1K 4.4K 225 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $220.00 $114.8K 155 287

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,242,179, the price of V is down -2.25% at $216.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $281.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

