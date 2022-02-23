Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RH

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $306,534 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $99,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $392.5 to $550.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $392.5 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $57.3K 47 10 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $410.00 $42.4K 154 10 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $550.00 $36.8K 81 36 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $550.00 $36.7K 81 20 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $550.00 $36.6K 81 31

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 230,863, the price of RH is down -1.89% at $366.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.