Lyft Whale Trades For February 22

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $242,939, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $391,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $52.5 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $140.0K 1.3K 518 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $69.1K 50 54 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $37.50 $60.7K 653 355 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $36.50 $50.8K 0 255 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $32.50 $47.2K 1.9K 406

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,308,737, the price of LYFT is down -5.77% at $38.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.