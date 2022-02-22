This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alphabet

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 335 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 115 are puts, for a total amount of $9,051,705 and 220, calls, for a total amount of $13,809,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1280.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $1280.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $2960.00 $322.0K 33 10 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $2580.00 $244.0K 26 121 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2700.00 $216.1K 163 7 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $2640.00 $166.5K 31 352 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $2750.00 $157.5K 73 11

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,071,636, the price of GOOGL is down -0.45% at $2596.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3450.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3400.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3375.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3475.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

