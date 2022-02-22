Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Cigna

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Cigna CI summing a total amount of $550,140.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 125,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $232.5 for Cigna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cigna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cigna's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $232.5 in the last 30 days.

Cigna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $45.6K 1.4K 208 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $45.0K 21.4K 100 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $44.7K 21.4K 110 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $44.6K 21.4K 30 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $44.3K 21.4K 120

Where Is Cigna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,171,157, the price of CI is down -0.47% at $227.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

