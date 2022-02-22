What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 6% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 93% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $467,284 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $777,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $312.0K 1.4K 422 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $285.4K 1.6K 210 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $165.00 $92.4K 166 205 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $79.0K 3.8K 114 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $71.2K 636 10

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,932,519, the price of DDOG is up 0.8% at $160.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $216.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

