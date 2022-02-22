Gilead Sciences Whale Trades For February 22

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $334,260, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $457,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $72.5 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 1958.4 with a total volume of 2,576.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $62.50 $161.0K 338 140 GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $91.9K 192 105 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $83.0K 2.9K 100 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $74.0K 1.3K 108 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $57.50 $60.1K 5.3K 578

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,460,892, the price of GILD is down -0.47% at $60.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.