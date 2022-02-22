Looking At Accenture's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture ACN we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $789,539 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $334,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $345.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $345.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $325.00 $241.0K 68 118 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $345.00 $209.7K 4 395 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $330.00 $148.3K 166 70 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $305.00 $129.0K 109 0 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $325.00 $67.3K 68 130

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,379,093, the price of ACN is down -0.69% at $318.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

