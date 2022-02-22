What Are Whales Doing With Intel

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $3,487,306, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,027,652.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $80.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $1.2M 12.7K 1.5K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $680.0K 12.7K 2.3K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $409.4K 22.5K 1.4K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $228.0K 241 584 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $190.0K 47.3K 1.1K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,560,259, the price of INTC is down -1.83% at $44.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.