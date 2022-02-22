Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OXY

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $341,895 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,442,678.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $55.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $130.2K 13.7K 253 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $124.7K 13.7K 321 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $86.0K 8.0K 281 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $85.7K 1 50 OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $25.00 $74.8K 709 90

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,151,099, the price of OXY is down -2.55% at $38.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.