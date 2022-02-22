10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $800.00 $200.7K 6.8K 36.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $18.00 $98.5K 20.3K 31.0K VIPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $8.00 $132.0K 0 7.7K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $66.6K 10.1K 7.2K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $3000.00 $26.3K 1.0K 4.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $120.8K 5.8K 4.3K DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $205.4K 542 3.0K NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $20.00 $55.2K 445 2.2K DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $92.00 $44.2K 162 1.7K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $31.7K 14.2K 423

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 87 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.7K, with a price of $2070.0 per contract. There were 6800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1615 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 20325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS VIPS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 4400 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT GT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 513 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 10126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $5261.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1109 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.8K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 5857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1044 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.4K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $452.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 14257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.