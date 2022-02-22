Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMAT

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $568,163 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $244,074.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $141.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $141.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $180.7K 3.9K 23 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $112.6K 369 128 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $136.00 $97.0K 185 150 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $130.00 $84.6K 6.2K 456 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $75.2K 6.2K 162

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,890,515, the price of AMAT is down -1.53% at $131.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.