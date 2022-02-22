Meta Platforms Whale Trades For February 22

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms FB we detected 79 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $3,671,333 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $3,235,909.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $205.00 $795.0K 18 402 FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $423.4K 3.8K 1.1K FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $329.0K 3.8K 645 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $200.1K 1.0K 129 FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $162.3K 3.8K 562

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,541,404, the price of FB is down -1.9% at $202.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $225

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $230

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $290

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

