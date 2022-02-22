JD.com Whale Trades For February 22

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $313,826 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $106,492.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $87.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $74.8K 344 93 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $68.5K 710 150 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $87.50 $43.0K 2.1K 60 JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $80.00 $41.9K 49 27 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $37.9K 16.4K 336

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,709,786, the price of JD is down -1.93% at $70.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.