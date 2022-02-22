Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $471,082 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,821,307.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $885.5K 594 2.3K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $220.1K 747 206 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $219.5K 747 402 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $157.2K 747 87 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $85.0K 519 20

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,778,021, the price of RBLX is down -3.56% at $47.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.