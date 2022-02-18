Anthem Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Anthem.

Looking at options history for Anthem ANTM we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $266,240 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $222,043.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $490.0 for Anthem over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Anthem's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Anthem's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

Anthem Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANTM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $442.50 $74.2K 16 153 ANTM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $43.4K 2 2 ANTM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $442.50 $41.7K 16 225 ANTM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $39.6K 6 2 ANTM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $380.00 $36.0K 78 30

Where Is Anthem Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 837,473, the price of ANTM is down -1.15% at $446.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Anthem:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Anthem, which currently sits at a price target of $465.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Anthem, which currently sits at a price target of $518.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Anthem, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.