Looking At Starbucks's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $328,376, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $618,890.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $95.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 3000.58 with a total volume of 8,893.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $202.9K 2.5K 1.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $99.9K 1.0K 647 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $77.6K 56 341 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $75.9K 56 95 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $40.8K 3.7K 391

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,117,236, the price of SBUX is up 0.31% at $93.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $116.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $106

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.