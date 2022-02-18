Penn National Gaming Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Penn National Gaming PENN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PENN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Penn National Gaming.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $293,002, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $525,944.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $75.0 for Penn National Gaming over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Penn National Gaming's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Penn National Gaming's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $312.3K 1.6K 912 PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $116.6K 2.2K 197 PENN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $52.00 $62.4K 220 24 PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $60.7K 1.6K 233 PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $32.6K 1.6K 326

Where Is Penn National Gaming Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,602,516, the price of PENN is down -4.08% at $47.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Penn National Gaming:

Loop Capital upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $49

CBRE upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $62

Susquehanna upgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $65

Macquarie upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $71

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Penn National Gaming, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

