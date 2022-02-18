Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $826,252 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $316,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $130.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 3426.07 with a total volume of 3,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $70.00 $407.9K 714 80 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $43.00 $94.9K 202 30 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $94.4K 130 44 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $82.0K 6.6K 5 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $8.00 $67.0K 829 100

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,386,464, the price of HOOD is down -3.06% at $11.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

