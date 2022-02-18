Cardinal Health Whale Trades For February 18

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cardinal Health CAH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Cardinal Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,280, and 24, calls, for a total amount of $689,005..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $57.5 for Cardinal Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cardinal Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cardinal Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Cardinal Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $57.5K 11.3K 1.7K CAH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $41.2K 1.7K 1.1K CAH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $30.0K 11.3K 264 CAH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $30.0K 11.3K 164 CAH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $57.50 $30.0K 815 1.0K

Where Is Cardinal Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,606,281, the price of CAH is down -0.17% at $54.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Cardinal Health:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cardinal Health, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

