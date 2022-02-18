This Is What Whales Are Betting On Expedia Group

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $161,055 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $460,887.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expedia Group options trades today is 560.57 with a total volume of 978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expedia Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $101.0K 634 7 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $70.2K 1.2K 183 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $53.0K 612 109 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $210.00 $46.2K 438 58 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $41.5K 438 142

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,291,219, the price of EXPE is down -0.07% at $209.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $226.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $231.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $198.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

