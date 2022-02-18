Bed Bath & Beyond Whale Trades For February 18

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $391,010, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $64,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $21.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bed Bath & Beyond options trades today is 1306.0 with a total volume of 2,015.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bed Bath & Beyond's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $21.0 over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $16.00 $69.7K 4.6K 1.1K BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $21.00 $60.8K 15 99 BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $21.00 $59.8K 344 99 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $39.0K 476 200 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $38.6K 476 100

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,794,966, the price of BBBY is up 1.33% at $15.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

