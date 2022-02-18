What Are Whales Doing With Kraft Heinz

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Kraft Heinz.

Looking at options history for Kraft Heinz KHC we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $583,180 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $240,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $34.0 to $40.0 for Kraft Heinz over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Kraft Heinz options trades today is 3831.12 with a total volume of 6,833.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Kraft Heinz's big money trades within a strike price range of $34.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Kraft Heinz Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $70.7K 5.2K 329 KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $70.6K 5.2K 717 KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $67.1K 5.2K 329 KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.50 $57.2K 5.9K 873 KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.50 $56.7K 5.9K 1.0K

Where Is Kraft Heinz Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,322,845, the price of KHC is up 0.93% at $38.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Kraft Heinz:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Kraft Heinz, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.