Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $406,818 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $75,385.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $270.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Workday options trades today is 488.8 with a total volume of 1,550.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Workday's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $230.00 $103.9K 503 3 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $69.7K 395 83 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $50.1K 741 196 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $49.7K 414 195 WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $44.4K 579 8

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 880,298, the price of WDAY is down -1.88% at $212.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $295

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.