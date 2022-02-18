Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $968,204, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $786,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 13664.25 with a total volume of 13,523.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $695.4K 16.6K 1.3K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $160.5K 16.6K 1.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $103.0K 51.0K 165 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $71.8K 51.0K 3.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $36.00 $62.5K 6.6K 4.5K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,389,887, the price of UBER is down -1.06% at $35.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

