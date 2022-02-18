XPeng Whale Trades For February 18

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $188,904, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $539,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 2244.33 with a total volume of 5,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $199.0K 4.4K 101 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $55.3K 5.7K 205 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $54.7K 2.2K 397 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $53.6K 2.2K 767 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $49.9K 1.6K 859

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,714,225, the price of XPEV is down -3.4% at $38.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

