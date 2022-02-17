Teck Resources Whale Trades For February 17

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teck Resources.

Looking at options history for Teck Resources TECK we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 3% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 96% with bearish.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

From the overall spotted trades, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,314,136 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $105,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $36.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teck Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teck Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $36.00 $122.7K 168 3.4K TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $36.00 $82.4K 168 6.3K TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $36.00 $77.7K 168 1.3K TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $36.00 $75.0K 168 4.7K TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $36.00 $71.6K 1.5K 1.5K

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,910,454, the price of TECK is down -0.69% at $35.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.