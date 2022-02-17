This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $421,240, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $751,529.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $60.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $22.50 $171.9K 1.8K 211 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $142.8K 34.7K 458 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $108.5K 8.2K 243 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $89.2K 2.5K 168 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $60.00 $85.3K 179 25

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 31,659,748, the price of NIO is down -3.01% at $24.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $34

CLSA has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.