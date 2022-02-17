Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 121 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 66 are puts, for a total amount of $3,959,020 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $3,219,048.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 17164.14 with a total volume of 1,183,584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $386.7K 14.0K 1.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $150.00 $162.9K 465 146 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $160.9K 14.1K 369 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $160.00 $98.7K 41.9K 10.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $185.00 $98.7K 23.1K 5.2K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 51,232,535, the price of AAPL is down -1.8% at $169.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

New Street Research upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $165

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $169.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

