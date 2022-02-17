Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 64 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 52 are puts, for a total amount of $6,322,198 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $658,635.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $26.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 24469.25 with a total volume of 247,554.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $1.3M 14.5K 15.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.00 $1.2M 110.6K 16.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $260.7K 14.5K 16.9K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.00 $251.1K 110.6K 17.6K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $159.4K 63.0K 8.7K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 41,557,771, the price of F is down -2.7% at $17.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $25

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

