What Are Whales Doing With NextEra Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $496,597, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $313,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $85.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $114.8K 797 766 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $75.6K 797 243 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $73.2K 2.3K 387 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $73.2K 2.3K 208 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $59.2K 2.3K 288

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,121,225, the price of NEE is down -0.03% at $75.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

