Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TRIP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on TripAdvisor TRIP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TRIP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for TripAdvisor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,332, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $677,195..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $37.0 for TripAdvisor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TripAdvisor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TripAdvisor's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

TripAdvisor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TRIP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $27.00 $332.4K 201 4.0K TRIP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $55.0K 511 300 TRIP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $25.00 $48.3K 28 5.0K TRIP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $27.00 $48.2K 201 4.1K TRIP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $27.00 $45.7K 201 995

Where Is TripAdvisor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,066,629, the price of TRIP is down -3.93% at $28.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

