What Are Whales Doing With Western Digital

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Western Digital WDC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $74,761, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,133..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $448.3K 2.2K 3.8K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $84.7K 2.2K 9.9K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $52.50 $74.7K 4.9K 318 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $43.9K 2.2K 303 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $42.2K 2.2K 6.8K

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,112,258, the price of WDC is up 0.64% at $56.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

